Novant Health Inc. is expanding its screening services for the virus that causes COVID-19 to include a triage tent outside its Forsyth Medical Center emergency department.
The triage area is meant for individuals who are experiencing severe respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.
Individuals will be screened and transferred "to the most appropriate venue of care for further treatment." Examinations will continue to take place in the emergency department.
The triage tents also will be at Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury and Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
The triage strategy is designed "to help manage capacity in our emergency departments, ensuring we are both able to respond to those who potentially need to be screened for COVID-19, and serve all patients who need emergent care at our acute facilities."
Novant also will conduct initial screenings at clinics at 600 Highland Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem, and 111 Gateway Center Drive in Kernersville.
The Winston-Salem clinic started screening services Friday, while the Kernersville clinic begins Wednesday. Both will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
All Novant-affiliated GoHealth clinics are another option for initial screening services.
"All community members are encouraged to call their health-care provider first before driving to clinics in order to help curb the spread of possible infection," the system said.
"A provider will determine whether or not a patient meets the criteria for testing set by the CDC, or if they should undergo other testing/order of testing based on their evaluation and screening."
Novant stressed that individuals "who have no symptoms will not be tested."
"Visiting a screening center unnecessarily will only further one’s risk of exposure and put a strain on resources for those who need it most."
The system did not say whether individuals examined at screening centers would be required to submit a co-pay at the time of service.
"We defer to individual insurance companies to provide that information, as we understand it to be an evolving situation," Novant said.
Many health insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, have said they will cover members’ cost for COVID-19 testing, and will not require prior approval for COVID-19 testing.
"We are covering doctor visits to screen for COVID-19, and any required care the same as any other doctor visit or care, based on your health plan," Blue Cross said.
Novant also has established a 24/7 hotline — 877-499-1697 — for individuals without a primary care physician to answer questions about coronavirus, including whether they need to be screened.
“The community needs to know Novant Health has immediately and appropriately activated all protocols for handling potential COVID-19 cases, for which we have been preparing since the onset many months ago,” Carl Armato, the system's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“We understand people in our communities are feeling uncertain and stressed in these unprecedented times. I’m hopeful that with these additional measures in place, our patients will have a clearer sense of how should they seek care if they feel they need to in the weeks ahead.”
On Wednesday, the Triad’s health-care systems started tighter visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are asking the public not to visit — even if healthy and regardless of age — patients who are not immediate family members “unless absolutely necessary.”
The systems include: all hospital affiliates of Novant Health Inc. (Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville, Medical Park and Thomasville); Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional) and Cone Health (Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health, Cone Memorial and Wesley Long).
Triad hospital nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
Temporary visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and under, implemented Jan. 12 because of the seasonal flu, remain in effect.
