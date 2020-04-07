Novant Health Inc. is participating in a Phase 2 clinical trial for a medication with the potential to treat patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
The clinical trial is being conducted at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem and Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina at 810, while Forsyth County has 106.
A Phase 2 trial, as defined by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “is designed to evaluate the drug's effectiveness in people with the disease or condition being studied, and to determine the common short-term adverse effects and risks associated with the drug."
The randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the use of leronlimab in patients with mild to moderate documented COVID-19 illness.
The study will involve 75 patients in up to 10 U.S. centers. Patients are expected to have a treatment window of six weeks.
The drug's manufacturer is CytoDyn Inc., a biotechnology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on developing late-stage pharmaceutical products.
Novant is the second health-care system chosen for the clinical trial and the first in the Southeast. The Food and Drug Administration approved the Phase 2 trial March 31.
Before reaching the Phase 2 stage, leronlimab had been administered to a handful of severely ill patients with COVID-19 in a New York medical center.
Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial.
Separately, CytoDyn is initiating a second COVID-19 trial this week. That trial is a Phase 2b/3 for severely ill COVID-19 patients and is for 342 patients, double-blinded with a 2-t-1 drug to placebo ratio.
Patients enrolled in this trial are expected to be administered leronlimab for two weeks, with the primary endpoint being the mortality rate at 28 days and a secondary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days.
