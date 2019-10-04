The Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Winston-Salem will hold a free community health fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday as part of recognizing being open for a year.
The hospital is at 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle off Stratford Road.
The fair will include free blood pressure checks, household safety tips, blood sugar checks, balance screenings, stress management tips and flu prevention tips.
Novant and Encompass Health of Birmingham, Ala., developed the hospital, which has 68 private patient rooms and a physical-therapy gym.
The hospital is geared toward serving patients who have experienced debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, hip fractures and amputations.
Encompass is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute health care services, offering both facility and home-based care in 34 states and Puerto Rico. The facility is its first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in North Carolina.
