Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Tyto Care to expand its remote-access health services.
Tyto Care created what the groups billed as an “all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams” around the clock.
The TytoHome device will allow individuals to connect with a Novant provider who can diagnose common conditions, such as ear infections, cold and flu, and rashes. The device measures body temperature and heart rate.
Using the examination data, the provider can offer patients a diagnosis, treatment plan and prescription if needed.
“We are always looking for ways to make the healthcare experience simpler, more convenient and more affordable,” said Angela Yochem, Novant’s chief digital and technology officer.
“This partnership embraces technology to help parents get care for their sick children no matter the time — or enable an older adult who has difficulty getting out of the house to be seen virtually for minor health issues.”
The TytoHome device is lightweight, compact and portable. It includes an exam camera, basal thermometer, an adaptor to examine the ears, throat, heart and lungs, and an app “for conducting guided exams” with a provider.
Patients will need a MyChart account and the TytoApp; a smartphone or tablet; and a Wi-Fi connection.
Depending on the nature of the visit and the patient’s health insurance plan, the cost of TytoHome visits to consumers will vary.
The device, depending on usage, is projected to last two to five years.
There are plans to make the device available in stores, as well as at www.NovantHealth.org/TytoHome. Patients can use a flexible spending account or health savings account to purchase the device.
