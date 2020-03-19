Novant Health Inc. is tightening, as of noon today, its hospital restrictions to allow visitors only for laboring mothers and for patients under age 18.
The restrictions do not apply to individuals seeking care.
Those under 18 can be visited by one parent or guardian, while laboring mothers can have a partner and one birth support person.
Visitors must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and be at least age 13 or older unless seeking medical care. Additional exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Novant facilities will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and employees, including screening for COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospitals included in the visitor changes are Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville, Medical Park, Rowan and Thomasville.
