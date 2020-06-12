NovantCovid

Novant Health is expanding access to COVID-19 testing near Kimberly Park Elementary with plans to open a screening and assessment center at the Today's Woman OB/GYN on June 18.

Today's Woman is located off of Burton Street, next to the Kimberly Park Pool. COVID-19 testing and screening will be available there from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health jointly operate the testing center at Highland Avenue Primary Clinic, 650 N. Highland Ave. That COVID-19 testing center opened June 5 and is open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This clinic does not require appointments or referrals to be seen. 

The Today's Woman location opens as activists and community leaders demanded increased access to testing in the city's under-served communities, specifically people living east of U.S. Highway 52. 

While Today's Woman is not located east of U.S. 52, it is an area that previously did not have significant access to testing. Prior to Novant's announcement about Today's Woman, the area's nearest testing site was the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of University Parkway and Coliseum Drive. 

A complete list of currently available testing sites can be found on the health department's website.

