Novant Health Inc. is changing, beginning Monday, the hours of its respiratory and screening assessment centers to 8 a.m. to noon.
Respiratory assessment centers are designed to test and treat patients who are experiencing moderate-to-severe respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Screening centers, which include mobile locations, evaluate patients with symptoms and test patients as clinically necessary.
Novant has the following respiratory and screening assessment centers in the Triad:
- 650 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem; respiratory assessment center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- 600 Highland Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem; screening center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting July 13.
- 620 Burton St. NW in Winston-Salem; screening center open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- 903 Randolph St. in Thomasville; screening center will be closed the week of July 6, then open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting July 13.
- 656 East Monmouth St. in Winston-Salem, respiratory assessment center open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
While appointments are not required, Novant recommends those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care provider first to get advice on whether they should be further evaluated.
Individuals without an established care provider can use the online coronavirus assessment tool at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or call the (877) 9NOVANT.
