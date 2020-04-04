In light of the impact from COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of our team, the call center staff now is working remotely. Response time to phone calls and the ability to speak to a live agent have been impacted. We ask that during this time requests be made online or through our automated phone system:

Visit myaccount.journalnow.com where you can:

  • Report a delivery issue.
  • Temporarily stop print delivery.
  • Make a payment.

Call 336-727-7462 for the automated phone system to:

  • Report a delivery issue.
  • Temporarily stop print delivery.

Activate your digital account at

journalnow.com/activate to stay up to date on all of the news, including ongoing COVID-19 updates.

