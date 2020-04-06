A northbound lane on U.S. 52 in northern Forsyth County will be closed for a couple days starting Tuesday as part of work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project.

The righthand lane will be closed between N.C. 65 and Westinghouse Road from 6 a.m. today until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure will allow crews to safely do milling and repaving, along with work on shoulders and ditches alongside U.S. 52 in preparation for a future traffic shift.

Drivers should slow down and be cautious when approaching this stretch of highway and anticipate slight delays while traffic is reduced to a single lane.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

