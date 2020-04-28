Police tape
Getty Images

Winston-Salem police have closed the 3900 block of North Liberty Street because of a traffic crash involving serious injuries, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, police Lt. Joseph Doss said. Liberty Street is closed between Akron Drive and Glenn Avenue, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in an email.

Officers are diverting traffic at the scene. Police didn't immediately provide further details about the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations,

The DOT expects the road will be reopened by 5 p.m., the agency said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments