The most recent forecast models for Hurricane Dorian have the storm heading toward the North Carolina coast, but it’s too early to determine if the hurricane will impact the Winston-Salem area.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Kathleen Carroll said as the storm continues to develop — it’s currently a Category 4 storm off the southeast coast of Florida — its potential impacts in the area will become more clear.
“We’re likely to see some effects like increased wind and rainfall, and that could be problematic the farther you go east,” Carroll said.
Carroll said North Carolinians can expect the wind to begin sometime Wednesday evening and gradually increase throughout the day Thursday.
Winston-Salem sits on the westernmost edge of the current forecast cone of uncertainty for the hurricane’s track.
Currently, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, 6 mph short of becoming a Category 5 storm.
Carroll said the storm is expected to brush along the North Carolina coast and then turn out to the North Atlantic. The current forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the eye of the storm coming close to making landfall near Wilmington.
The eye of the storm is about 17 miles wide, or approximately the distance between High Point and Winston-Salem.
As a precaution, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday, making the state eligible for federal disaster relief funds if the storm is severe. The declaration also enacts the state’s price gouging laws, meaning businesses can not legally charge excessive prices for goods and services while a state of emergency exists.
