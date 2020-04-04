The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, the Triad and in North Carolina continues to climb, with more than 2,400 known cases of the virus in the state.
Locally, the Forsyth County Health Department announced eight new cases, bringing the county total to 88. Across the Triad, there are more than 300 known cases and 9 deaths, including one in Forsyth and four in Guilford County.
There are at least 25 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are more than 7,800 reported COVID-19 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Friday, the state reported 2,093 cases. Saturday's total, 2,402, is an approximately 14.7% increase and the largest single day increase of cases in the state.
With the increase in case totals comes new guidance from the CDC and local health departments. Health officials are recommending the general public wear cloth masks when they venture out from home to prevent the transmission of the virus.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus," Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "Continue to keep 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing. Please do not use a face mask meant for a health-care worker.”
Recent studies show many people who have the virus may be asymptomatic and could transmit it despite never being tested, according to the CDC and Swift.
The virus has spread to almost all of the state's counties, as 88 of the 100 are reporting at least one positive case. At least 271 people across the state are hospitalized.
Notably, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell spent five days in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after contracting COVID-19. He was discharged Friday and will continue to recover at home. At least three of his staff members tested positive for the virus also.
More than half of everyone with the virus in North Carolina is between the ages of 18 and 49, according to N.C. DHHS.
