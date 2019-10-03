GREENSBORO — Imagine having to leave your home — not knowing exactly where you'll end up, and all you have to put your belongings in is a trash bag.
For children entering foster care, it's not an unusual scenario.
To ease this transition, SaySo, a program of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases to give to these children.
“There are about 5,000 children who enter foster care in North Carolina each year," SaySo Director Carmelita Coleman said in a news release. "Our goal is to have 2,500 new or like-new suitcases and duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct. 25, for Make a Difference Day.”
SaySo, which stands for Strong Able Youth Speaking Out, is a statewide association of people ages 14 to 24 who are, or have been, in the out-of-home care system in North Carolina, which includes foster care, group homes, and mental health placements.
The following Children’s Home Society locations are accepting duffle bags, suitcases and/or financial donations:
• 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405;
• 100 North Gate Park, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
