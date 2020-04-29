Winston-Salem officials say people who are using wipes as a substitute for toilet paper are making a big mistake if they flush them down the toilet, and say they can point to clogged sewer lines as proof.
Toilet paper has disappeared from a lot of supermarket shelves during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s had people turning to other products such as wipes labeled as “flushable.”
Gale Ketteler, public information officer for the City-County Utilities Department, said that those kinds of wipes “are falsely labeled and are part of multiple lawsuits throughout the country.”
“Technically you can flush them, but you and your neighbors will eventually regret it,” Ketteler said in a news release. “They do not disintegrate and are increasingly causing sewers and septic systems to back up here in Forsyth County and all around the world.”
Since March 1, she said, a third of all sewer spills in Forsyth County have been caused by wipes.
The city is saying that the solution is for people to remember to flush only the “four P’s:” Pee, poop, puke and (toilet) paper.
Whether people are on the municipal wastewater system or have their own septic tanks, Ketteler said, certain items can cause sewage backups if they are flushed down the toilet: They include flushable wipes, paper towels, diaper wipes, tampons, sanitary pads, makeup towelettes and even facial tissues.
The items can cause expensive damage to the pumps in a wastewater system, and that in turn can lead to higher rates on water bills, officials said.
Kenny Atkins, manager of utility field operations for the department, said wipes are causing a recent spike in sewer blockages.
“Our crews remove blockages from sewer pipes almost every day, but due to toilet paper shortages, we are seeing more wipes than usual,” he said.
“If a product doesn’t disintegrate immediately like toilet paper does, it can clog your pipes. I know you don’t want raw sewage in your home, so throw that stuff in the trash instead.”
Sewer backups are caused by tree roots, fats, oils, grease, wipes, personal hygiene products and other debris. Wipes can get caught on roots and when fats, oils and grease are mixed in, the pipes can clog.
Contrary to popular belief, officials said, hot water and soap just move the clog a bit until it cools.
Utility officials said that if a blockage is on the homeowner’s property it will be up to the owner to hire a plumber. If the problem is in the city system, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
Authorities said more information on the pipe problem can be found online at www.cityyofws.org/NoWipes.
The site has a short animation and downloadable information.
