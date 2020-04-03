Some Forsyth County residents no longer have recycling services because of the coronavirus pandemic, as one company suspended recycling as of Wednesday, April 1.
Rural Garbage Service, which handles garbage and recycling collections in a number of rural and suburban areas throughout Forsyth County, told customers that it hopes to restart recycling services on July 1.
The garbage service said it stopped the program because of the risk associated with exposed recyclable materials.
The company said customers can either choose to deduct the recycling charge from their second-quarter bills, or have recycling payments for April, May and June applied to the third-quarter bills.
The company also provided a list of sites where people can take materials for recycling, if they choose to do so.
The county’s unincorporated areas are divided among several companies that handle garbage and recycling in those areas.
Rural Garbage Service services areas including major portions of eastern Forsyth County, a section of the county’s northwest and another area in the south, in between Winston-Salem and Clemmons.
ABC Garbage, which serves an area near Rural Hall and Walkertown, said all its routes were running as scheduled.
A third company, Waste Industries, said recycling services have not been affected by the virus.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said the city’s recycling service, which is contracted to Waste Industries, is so far unaffected as well.
