No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Forsyth County on Thursday, according to county public health officials. There have been 126 reported cases in Forsyth, up 11 from a week ago.
There have been five local deaths linked to the virus, as well as 95 individuals considered as recovered, which signifies 26 active cases.
Statewide, there have been 5,859 cases and 152 deaths.
County Health Director Joshua Swift said people are considered recovered when they have had no symptoms for at least 72 hours; fever, cough and shortness of breath have been resolved without the use of medicine; and patients are at least seven days removed from when their symptoms first occurred.
Social distancing in the Triad is working well enough that the number of cases may be at or near its highest point, according to an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
However, Dr. Christopher Ohl cautioned Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess. He also said he would recommend that most people stay home until mid-May.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home executive order expires April 29.
Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
On Thursday, Cooper issued a statement following a conference call with the nation's governors and President Donald Trump.
"(Wednesday) I laid out what's required for North Carolina's path to gradual re-opening, and it's good the White House has shared similar guidance, but we still need the federal government to help with testing and personal protective equipment," Cooper said.
"We will continue working with our federal and local partners to beat this virus, protect people's health and recover our economy."
Ohl said he supports those recommendations.
“You have to weigh safety and viral transmissions of the pandemic (with) our economic viability,” Ohl said. “We all want to get back to work and be able to do the things that seem more normal. We want to relax in a controlled manner.”
Those who are extending stay-at-home restrictions until the middle of May are on the safest path, said Ohl.
Ohl said that while different places are on different timelines, relaxing the stay-at-home restrictions should be a statewide move, rather than having individual communities and counties taking their own steps.
A small but increasingly vocal group of North Carolinians wants to re-open the state economy sooner rather than later.
They question why parts of the state with limited cases, and few deaths in particular, should be subject to the same restrictions as Mecklenburg County and the other four urban areas where 40% of the state’s 5,859 cases have been identified.
Winston-Salem’s stay-at-home restrictions have been extended to May 7.
Forsyth County’s separate but similar coronavirus order was set to expire today, but the county is now under the state stay-home order. Clemmons, Kernersville, Tobaccoville and Walkertown also are following the statewide guidelines.
Ohl said it will be “a graduated, controlled process” for relaxing the restrictions in which some businesses will open before others. One example might be permitting dining at restaurants with 6 feet of separation still in force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.