Winston-Salem Police officers were called to investigate a traffic crash involving a bus with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The accident occurred in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue. The WSFCS bus was transporting 14 elementary students and the WSTA bus had one passenger. There were no injuries reported and damage to the vehicles was minor.

Traffic lanes in the area were reduced for a short amount of time in order for the vehicles to be moved, but all traffic lanes have since reopened.

