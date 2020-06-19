Mural

Fredo Felix paints the "W" in "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

 Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers

The 100 block of North Main Street in front of Winston-Salem's City Hall will be closed to traffic this weekend so that pedestrians can better see the "End Racism Now #BLM" mural painted Saturday, June 13.

Vehicles won't be allowed on the road between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is a collaborative, grassroots public art project inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Eighteen local artists, and the Women's Committee of Stagehands Local 635, helped create the mural. The overall mural project was organized by Rasheeda Shankle in partnership with The City of Winston-Salem, The Minister’s Conference Winston-Salem Vicinity, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Triad Cultural Arts, Honorable Youth, and community leaders Joshua Mack, Chelsea Jones, Casey Jones and Larry "LB the Poet" Barron.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments