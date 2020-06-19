The 100 block of North Main Street in front of Winston-Salem's City Hall will be closed to traffic this weekend so that pedestrians can better see the "End Racism Now #BLM" mural painted Saturday, June 13.
Vehicles won't be allowed on the road between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.
The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is a collaborative, grassroots public art project inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Eighteen local artists, and the Women's Committee of Stagehands Local 635, helped create the mural. The overall mural project was organized by Rasheeda Shankle in partnership with The City of Winston-Salem, The Minister’s Conference Winston-Salem Vicinity, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Triad Cultural Arts, Honorable Youth, and community leaders Joshua Mack, Chelsea Jones, Casey Jones and Larry "LB the Poet" Barron.
Artists paint the message “End Racism Now #BLM” on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Artists in Winston-Salem paint a mural outside City Hall on Saturday morning with this message this morning: End Racism Now #BLM. The Community Mural Project invited community members to join in, listen to Mayor Allen Joines address the crowd and register to vote.
Woody Marshall
Mayor Allen Joines addresses the crowd as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
People listen to speakers as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
People listen to speakers as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Mayor pro-tem D.D. Adams addresses the crowd as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Speakers address the crowd as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Fredo Felix steps back to look at his work as he paints the "W" in "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Fredo Felix paints the "W" in "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Artists work on the Main Street mural in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Loreal Covington helps paint the "A" in the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Mayor pro-tem D.D. Adams addresses the crowd as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
People listen to speakers as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Arielle Buford paints her section of the message “End Racism Now #BLM” on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Fredo Felix paints the “W” in “End Racism Now #BLM” on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Brandon Coley paints a portrait of George Floyd in the hashtag of "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
People listen to speakers as artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Kayyum Allah, center, paints the "E" the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Mayor pro-tem D.D. Adams and congressional candidate Kathy Manning talk after the speakers artists paint the message "End Racism Now #BLM" on Main Street in front of City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/Lee Newspapers
Woody Marshall
Woody Marshall
Woody Marshall
Artists work on a mural outside City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. The message:
End Racism Now #BLM.
Lee Sanderlin
Joshua Mack leads singing outside City Hall in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
A crowd gathers in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday as artists paint an "End Racism Now #BLM" mural outside City Hall.
Lee Sanderlin
Woody Marshall
