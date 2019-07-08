Voters in Clemmons were guaranteed a contest for mayor on Monday, as incumbent Mayor John Wait filed to run for a second two-year term, joining challenger Larry Kirby who filed on Friday.
Wait was elected mayor in 2017 by holding off Kirby, who waged an unsuccessful write-in campaign that year.
Also filing from Clemmons on Monday was Pamela Lofland, who won her first term on the five-member village council in 2017. Two other candidates filed Friday in a contest that has three available seats. Terms are four years for the two top vote-getters, and two years for the third.
Two incumbents on the five-member Kernersville Board of Aldermen filed to run again on Monday for two-year terms: Bruce Boyer and Chris Thompson. Boyer, appointed in 2015, will be trying for his second full elected term. Thompson will be trying for his third term. The two are the only candidates to file so far for seats on the board.
Two more candidates filed for two-year terms on the six-member Lewisville Town Council, joining three others already in the race. Filing Monday were Derek Roach and David Smitherman, both non-incumbents.
On Monday, two candidates filed from Walkertown, the first so far to do so. Kenneth “Doc” Davis, the incumbent mayor, filed for re-election; and Caroline Jones, a non-incumbent, filed for one of the two available seats on the four-member town council. Terms are four years.
And from Bethania, John Rogers, a non-incumbent, filed to run for the four-member board of commissioners.