Reader’s Digest’s third annual search for the “Nicest Places in America,” Sunset Hills in Greensboro was chosen Nicest Place in North Carolina.
It’s the third year Reader’s Digest has chosen Nicest Places in America, to “shine a light on places where people are kind and treat each other with respect,” the magazine announced.
Sunset Hills‘ “tree ball” tradition makes it “the go-to place for holiday light viewing in the Triad,” wrote Gwen Frisbie-Fulton in her nomination. Hers was among 1,000 submissions from around the country.
Reader’s Digest editors and a panel of judges, including Sarah Friar (CEO of NextDoor) and David Brooks (Op-ed columnist for the New York Times), selected the 50 Nicest Places in America — one for each state, the release said.
After a nationwide poll, which drew in over 45,000 votes, Reader’s Digest editors and judges named Columbiana, Ohio, the Nicest Place in America.
“At a time when some Americans are questioning their trust in each other, Columbiana has the answer: Nobody will ever get left behind,” said Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. “Giving back without wanting anything in return is a way of life in Columbiana. We hope it will shine as an example for communities all across this great country.”
As for Sunset Hills, the editors wrote, “What began as a simple father-daughter craft project now attracts thousands of visitors each year and has provided 2.8 million meals and raised nearly $400,000 to combat hunger.”
At the Running of the Balls fundraiser in Sunset Hills, Frisbie-Fulton wrote, “Everyone — and we mean EVERYONE — dresses in holiday sweaters and tutus and blinking lights and reindeer antlers. Its the sweetest, cheeriest, and goofiest thing you will see.”
Find the 50 winning stories, plus hundreds of other nominees, at rd.com/nicest.
(tncms-asset)4c7cb15a-00ea-11e9-ade6-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.