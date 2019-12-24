Bill and Shirley

Bill Shaffstall (left) puts a ring on Shirley Archie’s finger during their wedding ceremony in Greensboro on Saturday.

Bill Shaffstall, 83, and Shirley Archie, 82, were married by a magistrate in Greensboro on Oct. 19.

“... At our age, we don’t know how much time we have left,” Bill said with a chuckle.

Photos: Bill and Shirley's wedding day

Bill and Shirley
Bill and Shirley
Bill and Shirley
Bill and Shirley
Bill and Shirley
