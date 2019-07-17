Local officials are feeling stung by a Tuesday article in The New York Times that they say was too downbeat on the city’s economic prospects.
And they’re making their objections known.
The Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce is issuing a data packet to point out things not mentioned in the article.
“Unbalanced,” was Mayor Allen Joines’ verdict.
Times reporter Eduardo Porter wrote about tobacco, regenerative medicine and Winston-Salem’s efforts to remake itself as a high-tech haven in Tuesday’s story, which bore the headline, “Why Midsize Cities Struggle to Catch Up to Superstar Cities.”
The Times story isn’t just about Winston-Salem. But it does focus on the city as an example of how a lot of U.S. communities are said to be falling behind.
The story notes that Winston-Salem, like Greensboro, Lexington and Louisville in Kentucky, Monroe, Mich., and Bangor, Me., has failed to close the gap in per capita income since falling behind around the turn of the 21st century.
The Times article quoted Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch as saying that “desperation may be too strong a word” for the city’s situation. Hatch went on to say that Winston-Salem is “not a self-generating place,” and that it needs to be “very aggressive and creative.”
Cheryl Walker, the university’s director of news and communications, said that Hatch’s “many positive comments, including the transformation of downtown, were not reflected in the story.”
“Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch talked at length about the history of economic development, in Winston-Salem, how some of the challenges have been overcome and the city’s bright future,” Walker said.
The Times article does note that Winston-Salem’s metropolitan area is growing and has added 45,000 jobs since the bottom of the 2008 recession. It speaks of how Zillow rates the local housing market as “hot,” even as it notes that the median wage is almost $2 below the national average.
Local people offer contrasting views in the Times article: Wake Forest economics professor Koleman Strumpf found the city unwalkable and lacking in amenities, but the article says that city leaders tout the city’s “lively downtown and uncongested streets.”
Mark Owens, the president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, issued a statement in advance of what he said would be a release of more data favorable to the city that the chamber is putting together.
“While we are not like other large cities, the article also showed that is not a bad thing,” Owens said. “We have a strong, unique economy, and most importantly, we have a plan moving us in the right direction.”
To prove it, Owens said, Winston-Salem was recently ranked among the top three cities in the country in its growth rate in startup companies. He said Winston-Salem has thriving companies, “world-class higher education,” and “a continued opportunity to re-imagine our economy as one poised for success now and in the future.”
Mayor Allen Joines, who gets only one line at the end of the story, said he was not happy with the article.
“I felt like the reporter had his mind made up when he got here,” Joines said. “He failed to hear the story that it is a community unified behind a very clear plan that it is carrying out successfully.”
Joines said the article didn’t mention that the city’s job growth rate of 2.2% last year was higher than the state average, or other statistics that paint the city in a more favorable light.
In his one line in the Times article, Joines said that when it comes to working together here, “We have no choice.”
JoAnne Allen, who is challenging Joines for the office of mayor next year, said the city’s effort at transformation, which sits at the center of the article, has been one that was not handled properly to begin with. Allen speaks frequently about what she calls “the economic betrayal and corruption of Winston-Salem.”
“I have to agree with the article on why Winston-Salem is so far behind,” Allen said. “If you knew the plan was to bring in a research center and build from that, it should have been more transparent. And it wasn’t. We didn’t have the right leadership or good leadership, with the personnel and people in place to carry it out.”
The Times article doesn’t fault the city’s leaders for their efforts, and doesn’t allege any corruption here. Instead, it sees the city’s challenges as part of a larger economic landscape, one that features companies moving to larger cities that attract large numbers of highly-educated young people.
And the article talks about the city’s setbacks in business: The Dell computer plant that opened in 2005 and closed four years later; the Caterpillar plant that never met its target of 510 jobs; the loss of corporate headquarters from Wachovia to BB&T and Krispy Kreme.
But the article also said that if any city can make the technology transition, Winston-Salem should be able to do so. It lists the city’s universities and the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter as elements of attraction for the smart people the city is trying to lure.
“Some might call the recent New York Times article on the Winston-Salem economy fake news,” said Keith Debbage, a professor of geography at UNC Greensboro, after reading the article. “I would prefer to call it ‘hitting the nail on the head.’ In recent years, the data has undoubtedly shown that the gap between large and small- to medium-sized cities is indeed widening.”
Debbage went on to say that the article points out that “university-industry partnerships are increasingly crucial” for cities. Debbage said that is “a key lesson for our legislators who lately sometimes seem to have mixed feelings about the UNC system.”
In a fresh statement for this story, Hatch said the city is “well-positioned to attract new development because of how well-aligned the various players in the city are — from city government to the county, to private business, non-profits, institutions of higher learning, the local school system, etc.”
“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for that unity of purpose to transform our city for the future,” Hatch said. “Wake Forest’s alumni choose to stay in Winston-Salem for a high quality of life, a thriving small business community and an entrepreneurial spirit.”