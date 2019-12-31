In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Wednesday.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Wednesday.
- State offices will be closed Wednesday.
- Federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.
- Wednesday garbage collections will be collected today; Thursday and Friday collections will be on regular schedules.
- Yard-waste cart collections today will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.
Red-week recycling collections today will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday through Friday collections will be postponed one day.
