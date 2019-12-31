In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • State offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.
  • Wednesday garbage collections will be collected today; Thursday and Friday collections will be on regular schedules.
  • Yard-waste cart collections today will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.

Red-week recycling collections today will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday through Friday collections will be postponed one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

