In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.
  • Garbage collections today and Friday will be on regular schedules.
  • Yard-waste cart collections today will be postponed one day.
  • Red-week recycling collections today and Friday will be postponed one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

