In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed today.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed today.
  • State offices will be closed today.
  • Federal offices will be closed today.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.
  • Garbage collections Thursday and Friday will be on their regular schedules.
  • Yard-waste cart collections today and Thursday will be postponed by one day.
  • Red-week recycling collections today through Friday will be postponed by one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

Recommended for you

Load comments