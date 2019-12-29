In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • State offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen Jan. 6.
  • Garbage collections Tuesday and Wednesday will be collected one day early; Thursday and Friday collections will be on regular schedules.
  • Yard-waste cart collections Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.
  • Red-week recycling collections Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday through Friday collections will be postponed one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

