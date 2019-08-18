The New Winston Museum is asking the city to consider leasing it the former U.S. Bankruptcy Court building near the Strollway for a home location and exhibition space.
Along with its new home, the museum would sport a new name: Muse Winston-Salem. The word Muse also stands for "Museum of Storytelling, Understanding & Engagement."
Mike Wakeford, the interim executive director of the museum, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council's Finance Committee that having the museum in the first floor of the building would fit well with other plans to use the site to memorialize Peter Oliver, a slave in the Moravian community of Salem who bought his own freedom.
The museum, which opened only in 2012, has had no permanent home, but has put together exhibits and other activities in support of its mission to tell the story of Winston and Winston-Salem in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
"Today we are ready to grow," Wakeford said. "The New Winston Museum is ready ... to reach bigger school-age audiences ... to offer more dynamic and varied exhibition content, to deliver a suite of historic walking and trolley tours, to provide internships ... and to play host to events and civic conversations that use encounters with the past to forge better paths forward for our community."
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina recently vacated the quarters it leased in the first floor of a building located off Liberty Street just south of the Business 40 renovation work zone.
The city is buying the building, although the sale has not yet been consummated. The city would spend $1.635 million to buy the site from the Conservation Fund, which is in turn buying the building from its current owner, Merz Family Investments LLC.
Although now tucked away in an obscure location, the building will gain more prominence with the completion of the Strollway bridge over Business 40. The post-construction Strollway will pass near the former court building, which also sits on property once owned by Oliver.
The Creative Corridors Coalition brought Oliver descendants out to the site one day last spring as part of a campaign to promote the creation of a public park at the foot of the Strollway, one that would have displays about Oliver.
Creative Corridors is now endorsing the New Winston Museum's effort to move into the first floor of the court building once the city gains the lot. With the museum in the building, the group says in a letter to the city, the Strollway could become a "cultural corridor."
The Strollway would pass south through Merschel Park, which will include displays on the accomplishments of women, then go past the new site of the Kaleideum and on to Corpening Plaza, which has water features and art. Passing over the "land bridge" over the renovated Business 40, the Strollway would then go past the New Winston Museum site and on to Salem College and Old Salem.
Visitors could even go on to the UNC School of the Arts and Winston-Salem State University using other pathways, proponents say.
There's been talk of tearing down the court building as part of the Oliver park plans, but Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said during Finance Committee discussion this week that the New Winston's plans are a better use of the property.
"I was not a big fan of buying this property," MacIntosh said. "We talked about buying it and tearing it down. This seems like a spectacular use of this space. I do not want this to be a continuous bottomless pit for the city. I'm really amazed that we don't have a history museum of any size here already. I would support it."
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, listening to Wakeford describe the New Winston Museum's work on black history, expressed a concern about the museum's location.
"If we want to have a museum that emphasizes African Americans, it needs to be where my folk are," Adams said. Wakeford responded by saying that while the museum would include the contributions of blacks here, it is not a museum of African American history as such. Wakeford said he was trying to show how the goals of the New Winston Museum could mesh well with efforts to preserve the Oliver history.
The Winston-Salem African American Archive, a volunteer group that works on black history, is also endorsing the New Winston Museum effort. Members wrote a letter to the city praising New Winston as a collaborator in preserving black history.
City officials say that with the bankruptcy court having the left the building, the only remaining tenant, on the second floor, is the N.C. Highway Patrol. That space, amounting to about 2,500 square feet, is rented at a cost of $25,000 per year. The city is expecting to continue leasing that space to the state.
The whole court building contains about 19,000 square feet and is 27 years old. City officials are looking at a lease with the museum that would make the museum responsible for fitting up the building along with operation and maintenance, while the city would be responsible for major maintenance such as heating and air conditioning systems and the parking lot.
New Winston Museum officials say they're embarking on a $2.4 million capital campaign in 2020 and that they have "the momentum and the financial ability to create a museum on the site "at minimal public cost."
West Ward Council Member Robert Clark cautioned that the city could be faced with a $200,000 bill at some point to replace a roof that is past due for replacement, and that heating and air conditioning systems could need some work.
"I would be supportive once I see some comprehensive numbers," Clark said.