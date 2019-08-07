The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed Angela Pringle as the school district’s new superintendent.
Pringle will be the first black person to head the local school system.
She comes to WS/FCS from the Richmond County School System in Augusta, Ga., where she has served as that school system’s superintendent since September 2014. She previously was Region 2 superintendent in DeKalb County.
On her Linkedin page, Pringle lists her education as a bachelor’s degree from Averett University, a master’s degree from Hampton University and a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech.
Pringle replaces Beverly Emory, who announced in February that she was leaving the district for a job with the state Department of Education after six years in the Forsyth position.
Kenneth Simington, who has served as interim superintendent of the school district, announced last month that he will retire at the end of his contract on Aug. 31. Simington has spent most of his more than 30 years in education with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Prior to announcing Pringle as WS/FCS’s new superintendent, the school board did not disclose any of the candidates who applied for the job. The board narrowed the original field of 44 candidates to six finalists in late June.
In Georgia, Pringle recently addressed rumors and concerns about her status as superintendent with the Richmond County School System, where school started on Tuesday.
According to an Aug. 2 report by WFXG/FOX54 in Augusta, Pringle said, “I’m always invited and encouraged to look at other school districts and apply to other school districts.”
She said if there happens to be a change in her status with the school system she would “notify the board and the community.”
On Tuesday, during a commission meeting in Augusta, Hardie Davis, the mayor of Augusta, asked Pringle to stay amid rumors that she might resign.
“I want you to stay,” Davis said. “The 33,000 students need for you to stay.”