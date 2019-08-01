The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to choose a new superintendent for the school system during a specially called meeting Wednesday.
None of the names of the 20 selected candidates from an initial 44 applications for superintendent has been released to the public. The N.C. School Boards Association, which conducted the search on behalf of the local school board, has told the school system that keeping the names private helps protect candidates’ current jobs.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the school board of education will meet in a session closed to the public and then meet in public about 6 p.m. to vote on a new superintendent. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the WS/FCS Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.
“It has always been the board’s intention to have someone in place as soon as possible, preferably for the start of school,” said Maliwshai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board. “However, the board’s main priority was to conduct a thorough superintendent search in order to find the best candidate. The board is excited to introduce the new superintendent on Wednesday, and we are looking forward to the beginning of a new school year.”
Although the school board heard from the community about what it wants in its next superintendent at five forums earlier in the year, the chosen superintendent will not be introduced to the public until Wednesday.
A similar selection process took place in 2013. When a previous school board was searching for a new superintendent, it reviewed input from community members and school-system employees, collected from online surveys and a series of four community forums, but some people expressed concerns that the board was not involving the public enough in the search.
Woodbury said that the board cannot discuss who the finalists are because North Carolina law prohibits the release of confidential personnel information.
“The candidate who was selected by the board will be announced on Wednesday evening,” she said. “We welcome the community to that meeting so that they can meet the candidate at that time.”
Val Young, the new president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said association officials are excited to soon have a permanent person in the superintendent position “to hit the streets running, look at the way that our school system operates.”
“Hopefully the new superintendent will go around and visit the schools as they are opening up and see the excitement of our children coming back to school and the excitement of our employees willing to educate our students,” Young said.
She said she can’t wait to see who will be chosen and to look at that person’s background.
“I’m glad that we’re not having a superintendent coming in mid-year and not getting the lay of the land,” Young said.
She said that the association honors and understands the school board’s selection process, but said “it would have been great to kind of know” who was chosen before the final vote.
Young said the association would like to know how well the new superintendent is going to work with it . The hope, she said, is that whomever is picked will have an open-door policy and listen to educators about any issue.
Woodbury thanked Kenneth Simington for serving as the school system’s interim superintendent and for “his commitment and dedication” to the district and community.”
“I believe and hope that our community will embrace our new superintendent, and continue to uplift district staff, and all educators in our schools for the benefit of every student in WSFCS,” Woodbury said.
The former superintendent, Beverly Emory, announced on Feb. 8 that she would resign to take a position with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh.
The 2019-20 school year is scheduled to start Aug. 26.