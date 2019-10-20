Six-year-old Massiah Neal’s face was almost as bright as his new shoes after he discovered they could flash.
“They light up,” Massiah said Thursday as he sat on the gym floor at North Hills Elementary School.
Several fellow students, who also had just received a pair of shoes, crowded around to see for themselves.
Kaitlin Hatcher, an assistant kindergarten teacher at North Hills, shared in Massiah’s excitement.
“Out of all the shoes, he deserves light-up shoes,” she said. “He’s a very gifted and special little boy. I’m getting emotional.”
On Thursday, more than 500 children at North Hills received free athletic shoes through a partnership between the Chris Paul Family Foundation Shoes That Fit initiative and Rack Room Shoes.
Students and school staff at North Hills cheered and clapped after learning that Charles and Robin Paul, the parents of NBA player and Winston-Salem native Chris Paul, were among the guests there to help hand out the new shoes.
“We are so excited to not only bless you with shoes but also bless you with a hug because we truly do love you all,” Robin Paul told the students.
Charles Paul told them to always believe that they are important and to never let anyone tell them otherwise.
“I know y’all hear about Chris Paul, but guess what? I was once y’all and Chris was once y’all, so always believe in yourself and strive for the best.”
A number of community leaders and volunteers showed up to lend their support, including representatives from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“I think our kids deserve to have a moment like this where they get to experience having new shoes,” Hatcher said.
Tiffany Krafft, North Hill’s principal, said that a new pair of shoes provides students with an extra boost of confidence.
“We are thrilled that the community has wrapped themselves around us and recognize all the good and wonderful things going on at North Hills,” Krafft said.
North Hills students Kalvin McNeal, 6, Alexander Alvarez, 10, and Cedric McCormick, 10, all said they planned to wear their new shoes the next day.
But some students didn’t plan on waiting.
Kraft said a boy said to her, “I’m going to put them on today.”
Teaming up
Just getting ready for the shoe giveaway took a lot of coordination and help from some members of the school staff and volunteers, said Germain Garcia, the parent involvement coordinator at North Hills.
He said he received a shoe measuring chart from Shoes That Fit to measure all the students in the school.
Then he sent the organization information on each student in a particular format via computer — the child’s gender, name, teacher, classroom and shoe size.
After the shoes arrived a week early, volunteers got to work separating the shoes by classroom and by teachers. They later attached labels to the shoe boxes.
There has been a big push for community involvement at North Hills in recent months. Over the summer, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office adopted the school after Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough learned of its students’ needs through Susan Frye, a volunteer at North Hills and a former Forsyth County clerk of court.
Since that time, Kimbrough has asked various people and groups to bring to the table whatever they could in donations and support for the school.
He said that it is important to help young children in the community and to keep the efforts ongoing.
“That’s where the magic takes place, bringing people together in collaboration.” Kimbrough said.
In early August, North Hills received $50,000 from private donors as part of a new partnership with the sheriff’s office.
Tiffany Krafft, North Hill’s principal, said that money will be used toward reducing the cost of out-of-town field trips, the school’s backpack program and new school uniforms for each student.
As for the free shoes, Kimbrough said that he recently contacted the Paul family, who said they would help provide the footwear.
Frye said that North Hills is a school that Kimbrough “is trying to help to show that with a little extra help, students can improve grades, self-esteem and their outlook on life. A pair of shoes might not be important to some, but for some children it’s a self-esteem issue.”
Representatives of Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit based in Claremont, Calif., and footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes, based in Charlotte, spoke of why it was important for them to participate in the shoe giveaway.
Nekeda Newell-Hall, vice president of strategic partnerships for Shoes That Fit, said that the organization has been giving children in need new athletic shoes throughout the country for years and has been partners with the Chris Paul Family Foundation to provide shoes in several cities.
“The No. 1 reason we do it is to meet a basic need that a lot of kids have,” Newell-Hall said. “Kids need shoes to go to school, and we see far too often kids missing school. We see kids who are ashamed of coming to school.”
The second reason, she said, is to help children feel good about themselves.
“What we hear more than anything is that it really boosts the kids’ self-esteem.” Newell-Hall said.
Brenda Christmon, director of corporate communications for Rack Room Shoes, said that Rack Room Shoes has been a 12-year partner with Shoes That Fit.
“We are extremely proud to extend that partnership with the Chris Paul Family Foundation and to help provide shoes to North Hills Elementary,” Christmon said. “Giving back is part of our DNA at the company. We are so honored to help children in need.”
