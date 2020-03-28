Public housing authorities have closed community rooms and put in place new physical barriers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A lot of procedures have changed also — for instance, allowing people to self-report loss of income or other cause of rent adjustment that would ordinarily require someone to fill out and turn in a form.
It’s all about reducing contact, to try to keep both residents and public housing staff healthy.
But much of the response is advice-only, housing officials point out, since it is up to residents to enforce social distancing and the other measures that health officials say are needed to slow the spread of the virus.
“We have purchased about 54 hand-sanitizing dispensers,” said Kevin Cheshire, the chief executive of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem. “We have them on every floor on the high-rises, and in the management offices on the family sites.”
HAWS has three high-rise units, Crystal Towers, on Sixth Street in downtown Winston-Salem; Sunrise Towers, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Healy Towers, on Old Vineyard Road.
With a central access point, the high-rises are relatively easy to control for access. There have always been rules in place to limit access to people who live in the building or their guests, but Cheshire said that HAWS has stepped up enforcement.
“If someone comes in, they should be a known resident or a guest of the resident,” he said. “People can still walk in with someone because we don’t want to overreach someone’s ability to utilize their apartment. But if it appears that someone is having a coronavirus party, we are shutting that down.”
So far, Cheshire said, no one in public housing has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
In what Cheshire calls the family units — more spread-out apartments like Cleveland Avenue Homes or Piedmont Park Apartments — people often use their front porches as places to socialize.
“The only real gray area is on porches,” Cheshire acknowledged. “Sometimes you have a large gathering in an outdoor space. We have taken the position that the porch is part of the resident’s leasehold” and therefore not within HAWS’ bailiwick for giving orders.
“We are try to break up large gatherings in the halls and lobby areas” of the high rises like Crystal Towers, he said.
At Crystal Towers, the management office has had alterations to put a glass barrier between the public and staff, Cheshire said.
People can leave their rent payments in a drop box, as usual, but staff members wear gloves to handle the deposits.
“Or if they have to handle it immediately, (staffers) wash their hands,” Cheshire said.
Deborah Watkins, a resident of Crystal Towers, said she sees a lot of people practicing social distancing in the lobby and other common areas.
“If I see four or more on the elevator I don’t get on it,” she said, noting that her health conditions put her among the more vulnerable. “It is dangerous for the older people.
Crystal Towers residents have their own organization, Crystal Towers United, to advocate for issues of importance to them. The group has been active, for instance, in the debate over HAWS’ plans to sell the high-rise apartment building.
But lately, group members have been uniting to provide themselves with disinfectants and wipes.
Dan Rose, a member of Housing Justice Now, said his group has been working with the Crystal Towers residents to provide items that people need.
“We have a designated member who has been picking up supplies that we have been purchasing for the residents,” Rose said.
Rose said his group pointed out in early March that HAWS needed to do more to protect tenants in addition to employees. Rose said he doesn’t consider that HAWS has taken a lot of actions, but said he was pleased that HAWS had put out more hand sanitizer.
On the other hand, he said, a memo sent out to residents made some feel like they were “living in a prison.”
Cheshire said housing officials aren’t trying to be “terse or rude,” but have focused on “trying to get information out as quickly as possible.”
Cheshire said that because of the coronavirus, maintenance workers are only entering units to respond to life-safety issues.
Rose said HAWS should do more to educate residents about the risks of coronavirus and what they can do to protect themselves.
In mid-March, several congressmen wrote letters to housing authorities around the country asking them to limit access to buildings, but also asking that residents be notified if someone in a complex is diagnosed with coronavirus.
Cheshire said authorities have to pay attention to residents’ privacy rights, but will get as much information as possible to residents.
For instance, while not identifying a resident who has tested positive, Cheshire sees being able to tell everyone who lives on the affected floor of a high-rise that a case has been found.
Above all, Cheshire said, he will be relying on guidance from official sources such as county health director Joshua Swift.
“That would be my very first phone call,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.