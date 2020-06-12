New principals have been named at The Children's Center, Glenn High School and Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.
Tamatha Fullerwinder will take over at The Children's Center from Shannon Boles, who moved to Rural Hall Elementary earlier this year.
LeDuan Pratt will be the new principal at Glenn, taking over from Brad Craddock, who is retiring.
William Wynn will be the new principal at Kennedy, replacing Keisha Gabriel, who is the new principal at Winston-Salem Prep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.