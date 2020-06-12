New principals have been named at The Children's Center, Glenn High School and Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.

Tamatha Fullerwinder will take over at The Children's Center from Shannon Boles, who moved to Rural Hall Elementary earlier this year.

LeDuan Pratt will be the new principal at Glenn, taking over from Brad Craddock, who is retiring.

William Wynn will be the new principal at Kennedy, replacing Keisha Gabriel, who is the new principal at Winston-Salem Prep.

