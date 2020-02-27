The school system in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County hopes paying principals more will help improve low-performing schools in the district.
Under a plan announced Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will make these leadership changes:
Alicia Bailey moves from Cash Elementary to Petree Elementary.
Angie Choplin moves from Lewisville Elementary to Ibraham Elementary.
Diamond Cotton moves from Rural Hall Elementary to Kimberley Park Elementary.
Joanell Gatling moves from South Fork Elementary to Ashley Elementary.
Debra Gladstone moves from Mineral Springs Elementary and Middle to Old Town Elementary.
Ramona Warren moves from Morgan Elementary to Easton Elementary.
The district said the changes are directly related to House Bill 377, which gives systems principal recruitment money aimed at luring proven principals for consistently low-performing schools.
The school system also is using local money to offer incentives to principals, according to Thursday morning’s announcement.
Principals who expressed an interest are going into schools with a School Performance Grade of F for five years, schools that have consistently made the N.C. Low Performing Schools list and schools in danger of being taken over by the N.C. Innovative School District if academic performance is not improved, the system said.
"A recurring ‘F’ is simply not acceptable," said Superintendent Angela Hairston in the school system’s statement. "I believe these under-performing schools can do better. These changes will bring fresh ideas, trusted direction and proven leadership from some of our veteran principals who know how to help schools and students grow.”
It wasn't immediately clear how much more principals will be paid at the schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.