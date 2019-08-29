Ian Olsen

Gibson Elementary School will soon have a new principal.

Ian Olsen, who has been an assistant principal at Diggs-Lathan Elementary since 2015, will fill the top post at Gibson, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.

Olsen replaces Glenn Starnes, who resigned at the end of last school year.

Prior to working at Diggs-Latham, Olsen was an assistant principal at Wiley Magnet Middle School. He also taught science at Atkins High School and has been a teacher for at-risk adults.

Olsen earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan State University, a post-master's certificate from UNC-Greensboro and a doctorate in education from Gardner-Webb University.

