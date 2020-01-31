Jesse Pratt has been named an instructional superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
He will replace Trish Gainey, who retired in 2019.
In addition, WS/FCS Superintendent Angela Hairston named Chris Nichols the principal at Atkins High School; Lauren Richards the chief operating officer for operations; and Stephanie Ward the program manager for elementary language arts.
Pratt has served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and student services for Thomasville City Schools since 2018. Before that, he was the academic improvement officer and regional superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools for three years.
Earlier in his career, Pratt spent more than 12 years as principal in Guilford County serving at Dudley High School, Middle College at N.C. A&T State University and Allen Middle School. From 2001 to 2003, he was the assistant principal at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville.
He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University, and a doctorate degree in education from High Point University. His start date has not been determined.
Nichols, who started his educational career as a math teacher, has been the principal at the WS/FCS Career Center since 2014. Prior to that, he was principal at Forbush High School in Yadkin County for four years. He was an assistant principal at both Parkland High School and Paisley IB Magnet School for 10 years.
Nichols has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University and a doctorate in educational administration from UNC Greensboro. He replaces Joe Childers, who died unexpectedly in December. Nichols will start his new role on March 1.
Richards is currently the executive director of Child Nutrition for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She has been in that role since 2013. Prior to that, she spent three years in Guilford County as an operations supervisor. From 2006 to 2010, she served in a variety of roles for the Aramark Corp., including assistant director, retail manager and catering manager. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Greensboro.
Richards, who will start her new job in February, will replace Wayne Loflin who is retiring.
Ward has been the district curriculum coordinator for Davidson County Schools since July 2019. Previously, she spent seven years as the AIG instructional program specialist for Davidson County. Earlier in her career, she was the elementary lead teacher and a classroom teacher at Wallburg Elementary.
Ward has a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University. She will begin her new job in February.
