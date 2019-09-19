Nearly nine months after becoming the seventh president of Forsyth Technical Community College, Janet Spriggs was formally sworn into office Thursday as part of her inauguration ceremony.

With community members, elected officials, current Forsyth Tech students and college professors filling the Stevens Center, the more than two hour ceremony featured 14 speakers and musical performances.

Spriggs comes to Forsyth Tech after more than 22 years working at community colleges, including 15 years at Carteret Community College where she started her career in education.

Some speakers moved Spriggs to tears, most noticeably when Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of student success at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, spoke about the impact Spiggs had on her as a mentor, former colleague and a “sister in Christ.”

“Dr. Spriggs is a testament to the power of education,” Lipscomb said. “This isn’t easy work. This is the work of a big heart and of a bold advocate.”

But what really brought Spriggs to tears was Lipscomb’s surprise rendition of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings,” receiving an ovation from those in attendance.

“She literally is the wind beneath our wings, and there is nothing we can’t accomplish under her leadership,” said Masonne Sawyer, a Forsyth Tech staff member who spoke during the ceremony.

In a second performance, Beverly Lewis and the Armstrong and Company Band performed "A Million Dreams."

Seemingly all the speakers praised Spriggs' energy she brings to the job and her passion for community colleges.

“She is student centered, not just student interested,” said Mary Rittling, a senior fellow with the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program

After taking the oath of office, Spriggs expressed gratitude for the public displays of confidence and affection she received.

“It has been an amazing moment in time for me and I’m so thankful you’re all here,” Spriggs said.

Spriggs also took time to individually thank her parents, in-laws, her five children and her husband, Doug, calling him her “soulmate.”

She went on to talk about Forsyth Tech’s mission, and what she will bring to the table as the school’s leader. She said the school is committed to ensuring every person in Forsyth County, and the surrounding areas, has access to high-quality education after high school.

“There is a growing disparity between the haves and have-nots,” Spriggs said.

“It is my belief that Forsyth Tech is in the business of hope, of creating pathways to dreams so that every student can advance socially and economically.”

She said the school is committed to making sure every student has an equitable, not equal, opportunity to succeed.

Spriggs also discussed her upbringing, from her start on a tobacco farm in Yanceyville to being a self-described ”low-income student” to her becoming the president of a community college. Spriggs she had accomplished her dream.

“I know that education can really change lives, because it really changed my life,” she said.

The inauguration’s keynote speaker, Joe Barwick, is a retired president of Carteret Community College and Spriggs’ former boss. Barwick recalled Sprigg’s eagerness to innovate and her never-failing optimism.

“She will always see your college and your community through clear eyes,” Barwick said.

In closing, Barwick talked about what he said is the one thing that makes a leader, something Spriggs has.

“A leader is someone others want to follow,” Barwick said. “They want to follow that person because that person’s vision, values and character are something worth following.”

Among others who spoke were Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem State Chancellor Elwood Robinson. Forsyth Tech Student Body President Jessica Frantz and Forsyth County Commissioner Chairman David Plyler.

Frantz bestowed Spriggs with the Presidential Medallion, which was created earlier this year by Forsyth Tech’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

Recommended for you

Load comments