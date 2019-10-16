A 119-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel opened Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
The hotel, which stands across the street from First Presbyterian Church, bills itself as steps away from Benton Convention Center, the Millennium Center and Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
The hotel describes itself as an upper-midscale brand of lodging that will offer guests free Wi-Fi, a free hot breakfast with healthy options and breakfast bags for people "on the run."
The hotel is owned by Winston-Salem Hotel Inc. and operated by CN Hotels Inc. as a part of Hilton's Hampton by Hilton chain. Guests can take part in the Hilton Honors program that rewards customer loyalty.
