NC Music Hall of Fame

Winston-Salem natives 9th Wonder (Patrick Douthit) and Mitch Easter were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Winston-Salem natives 9th Wonder, aka Patrick Douthit, and Mitch Easter were inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Despite a 20-year age difference and disparate musical backgrounds, Easter and Douthit, who uses the moniker 9th Wonder, used their finely tuned ears and savvy instincts to become nationally renowned and critically acclaimed producers whose fingerprints are all over songs that millions of people include on the soundtrack of their lives.

Read more

Photos: Mitch Easter, 9th Wonder among NC Music Hall inductees

+27 
+27 
NC Music Hall of Fame
+27 
+27 
NC Music Hall of Fame
+27 
+27 
NC Music Hall of Fame
+27 
+27 
NC Music Hall of Fame
+27 
+27 
NC Music Hall of Fame
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments