Winston-Salem natives 9th Wonder, aka Patrick Douthit, and Mitch Easter were inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 16.
Despite a 20-year age difference and disparate musical backgrounds, Easter and Douthit, who uses the moniker 9th Wonder, used their finely tuned ears and savvy instincts to become nationally renowned and critically acclaimed producers whose fingerprints are all over songs that millions of people include on the soundtrack of their lives.
