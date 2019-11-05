GREENSBORO — First- and second-graders in eight Guilford County elementaries could soon get dental checkups at their schools, thanks to a new grant won by the Guilford County Health Department.
Guilford County received $65,000 in funding this fall to prepare for the effort. Beyond checkups, the department wants to work up to providing other needed care in the schools, such as sealants and fillings.
“If children are hurting, they cannot focus,” said, Dr. Cheneta MacDonald, the dental director for the health department.
Poor oral health in children is “associated with increased shyness, feelings of worthlessness, unhappiness, and reduced friendliness,” according to the health department. Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, The Duke Endowment reports.
The county was one of 12 organizations in the Carolinas to receive funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.
The county expects to be able to apply for and receive additional grant money from The Duke Endowment for the effort.
MacDonald said they would like to start offering the services this spring or next fall. The department doesn’t want to disrupt end-of-the-year academic testing, she said.
This initiative aims to help students who are not otherwise getting dental services. The department is considering partnering with four Greensboro schools and four in High Point, she said.
The county health department has two dental clinics that serve children, but simply getting there can be a challenge for some families.
“There are a lot of children where the parents are not able to take off from work and bring them in, or, of course, if they take off, they are missing money,” she said.
MacDonald said she is excited about the equipment the county hopes to purchase with the grant, including a portable dentist chair and a portable compressor to provide air and water. If they secure additional grant money, they’d like to add a second chair and portable X-ray.
Already, MacDonald said, the health department has one dental hygienist who travels to Guilford County Schools to offer dental screenings for kindergartners, but she does not have that kind of equipment.
For now, MacDonald said, there’s a lot of planning and communication work to be done, figuring out details such as permission forms. So she and other grantees are participating in monthly conference calls and getting advice from the Duke Endowment on how to avoid possible pitfalls as they help students.
“There are three dentists at the health department, so we will all have the opportunity to be out in the community in schools,” she said.
