Allen Joines

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines say he likes both of the names favored by city council members — Carolina Classic Fair and Piedmont Classic Fair.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Winston-Salem City Council vote on a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair could be an epic cliffhanger Monday night, and could even result in Mayor Allen Joines having to break the rare council tie.

The city’s general government committee voted 3-1 this week to endorse the name Carolina Classic. The one council member voting against that name wants the name to be Piedmont Classic, as do two other council members who aren’t members of that committee.

With council members who have taken a stand tied at 3-3, the situation puts council members Vivian Burke and James Taylor in the catbird seat on Monday. If Burke and Taylor go different ways on the name, the decision could rest on Joines.

The three did not tip their hands going into the weekend.

Photos: City Council votes to change the Dixie Classic Fair's name

“Either name would be alright as far as I’m concerned,” said Burke, who represents Northeast Ward. “I just want peace and harmony, and if we can just move on from this and have an outstanding fair, the city will be pleased.”

Burke and Taylor said they’re planning to talk to people in their wards to sample the feeling before making a decision.

“I’ve actually been on the phone with a few of my constituents,” said Taylor, who represents Southeast Ward. “Whatever it is, hopefully it will be in the best interest of all the people. It’s a game-day decision.”

And what will Joines do if it comes down to him?

“I’m going to break the tie,” the mayor responded, adding a laugh as he declined to be pinned down. “I like both names. Each one has their own benefits.”

After a lot of heated debate among citizens over whether the word Dixie was or was not a symbol of slavery or segregation, the city council voted Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair, but left it up in the air what the new name would be.

On the general government committee this week, the Carolina Classic name was favored by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse and West Ward Council Member Robert Clark.

The dissenting vote was cast by East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio, who said after the meeting she likes Piedmont Classic.

South Ward Council Member John Larson and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said they favored the name Piedmont Classic as well, although they didn’t get votes this week since they don’t sit on the general government committee.

Photos: Dixie Classic Fair name discussed at public forum

At issue, basically, is whether the Carolina Classic name is too broad. Twin City Classic had already been rejected as too narrow because of the fair’s regional reach.

Advocates of the Carolina Classic name say it would pull together two historic names local fairs have borne over time: The Carolina Fair was the last name of the fair that most black residents attended until it went out of business with integration at the Dixie Classic Fair.

But MacIntosh and Larson have been pointing out that Carolina covers the length and breadth of the state, not to mention the whole state of South Carolina as well. They were also noting in committee that people may think of Chapel Hill when they think of Carolina. Or even Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina.

It’s also been mentioned that the Greensboro fair is called the Central Carolina Fair. Could that be confusing? some ask.

Photos: Dixie Classic Fair through the years

“It is much less well-known than the one based in Winston-Salem,” Besse said. “I think the fact that we use a name like Carolina Classic will insulate us from any of that.”

Adams said the fair here draws from many mountain counties that are certainly not in the Piedmont.

“It could go down to the wire,” Adams said. “The other two council members are playing their cards close to the chest.”

Under council rules, a split vote in committee automatically puts an issue up for debate during Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall. Items that pass unanimously in committee are put on what is called the consent agenda and often pass without debate or discussion.

A decision on the name is needed by November, when fair planning for the 2020 edition starts.

Meanwhile, Dixie Classic fair officials said attendance at the fair this year was 292,321, up slightly over the five-year average.

With the Dixie Classic name going away, though, people snapped up merchandise featuring the Dixie Classic logo, said Siobhan Olson, speaking for the fair.

Want more galleries from the Dixie Classic Fair?

People bought everything from ball caps and sweaters to mason jars and cookbooks, moving 4,022 pieces of merchandise and racking up almost $47,000 in sales.

That’s a 1,200% increase over 2018, Olson said.

Kathleen Garber, who chairs the city’s Fair Planning Committee, pointed out that her committee had recommended that the city hire a consultant to pick the best new name. In the end, council members elected to save the money and pick a name themselves.

Garber said that while some have said the name Carolina might cause confusion, “we would have the existing Classic name in there that would kind of differentiate us.”

Garber said she doesn’t feel strongly either way on the two choices council members have mentioned.

“Piedmont would avoid some of the confusion,” she said. “It kind of speaks to us being a regional fair but not the state fair.”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments