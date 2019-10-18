The Winston-Salem City Council vote on a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair could be an epic cliffhanger Monday night, and could even result in Mayor Allen Joines having to break the rare council tie.
The city’s general government committee voted 3-1 this week to endorse the name Carolina Classic. The one council member voting against that name wants the name to be Piedmont Classic, as do two other council members who aren’t members of that committee.
With council members who have taken a stand tied at 3-3, the situation puts council members Vivian Burke and James Taylor in the catbird seat on Monday. If Burke and Taylor go different ways on the name, the decision could rest on Joines.
The three did not tip their hands going into the weekend.
“Either name would be alright as far as I’m concerned,” said Burke, who represents Northeast Ward. “I just want peace and harmony, and if we can just move on from this and have an outstanding fair, the city will be pleased.”
Burke and Taylor said they’re planning to talk to people in their wards to sample the feeling before making a decision.
“I’ve actually been on the phone with a few of my constituents,” said Taylor, who represents Southeast Ward. “Whatever it is, hopefully it will be in the best interest of all the people. It’s a game-day decision.”
And what will Joines do if it comes down to him?
“I’m going to break the tie,” the mayor responded, adding a laugh as he declined to be pinned down. “I like both names. Each one has their own benefits.”
After a lot of heated debate among citizens over whether the word Dixie was or was not a symbol of slavery or segregation, the city council voted Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair, but left it up in the air what the new name would be.
On the general government committee this week, the Carolina Classic name was favored by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse and West Ward Council Member Robert Clark.
The dissenting vote was cast by East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio, who said after the meeting she likes Piedmont Classic.
South Ward Council Member John Larson and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said they favored the name Piedmont Classic as well, although they didn’t get votes this week since they don’t sit on the general government committee.
At issue, basically, is whether the Carolina Classic name is too broad. Twin City Classic had already been rejected as too narrow because of the fair’s regional reach.
Advocates of the Carolina Classic name say it would pull together two historic names local fairs have borne over time: The Carolina Fair was the last name of the fair that most black residents attended until it went out of business with integration at the Dixie Classic Fair.
But MacIntosh and Larson have been pointing out that Carolina covers the length and breadth of the state, not to mention the whole state of South Carolina as well. They were also noting in committee that people may think of Chapel Hill when they think of Carolina. Or even Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina.
It’s also been mentioned that the Greensboro fair is called the Central Carolina Fair. Could that be confusing? some ask.
“It is much less well-known than the one based in Winston-Salem,” Besse said. “I think the fact that we use a name like Carolina Classic will insulate us from any of that.”
Adams said the fair here draws from many mountain counties that are certainly not in the Piedmont.
“It could go down to the wire,” Adams said. “The other two council members are playing their cards close to the chest.”
Under council rules, a split vote in committee automatically puts an issue up for debate during Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall. Items that pass unanimously in committee are put on what is called the consent agenda and often pass without debate or discussion.
A decision on the name is needed by November, when fair planning for the 2020 edition starts.
Meanwhile, Dixie Classic fair officials said attendance at the fair this year was 292,321, up slightly over the five-year average.
With the Dixie Classic name going away, though, people snapped up merchandise featuring the Dixie Classic logo, said Siobhan Olson, speaking for the fair.
People bought everything from ball caps and sweaters to mason jars and cookbooks, moving 4,022 pieces of merchandise and racking up almost $47,000 in sales.
That’s a 1,200% increase over 2018, Olson said.
Kathleen Garber, who chairs the city’s Fair Planning Committee, pointed out that her committee had recommended that the city hire a consultant to pick the best new name. In the end, council members elected to save the money and pick a name themselves.
Garber said that while some have said the name Carolina might cause confusion, “we would have the existing Classic name in there that would kind of differentiate us.”
Garber said she doesn’t feel strongly either way on the two choices council members have mentioned.
“Piedmont would avoid some of the confusion,” she said. “It kind of speaks to us being a regional fair but not the state fair.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.