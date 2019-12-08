Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Business 40 will get new exit numbers soon, as the state sets the stage for the reopening of Winston-Salem's downtown freeway next year.
The Business 40 designation goes away with the reopening. The freeway will bear the name Salem Parkway, with new signs in place before the closed part of the freeway reopens. The freeway will also continue as U.S. 421.
The exit numbers will change to conform to U.S. 421 mileage measurements rather than those that applied only to Business 40.
Weather permitting, highway officials said, the work to change signage indicating the exit numbers will take place at night between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20.
Crews will be closing lanes from 9 p.m. nightly and reopening all lanes by 6 a.m. the next morning.
Work will start on eastbound Business 40 from U.S. 52 toward the merger of Interstate 40 and Business 40 east of Kernersville.
Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, said there will be no transition period with new and old exit numbers both displayed. So drivers may see an abrupt change in the number sequence when passing from areas that have been changed to those where the work has not yet happened.
“We do not want to startle drivers," Shaver said. "We want to alert them that this is a work in progress and to expect sudden exit sign changes from the new to the old."
Where exit numbers now go from low to high going east on Business 40, the numbers will go low to high westbound when the work is done.
Here are the old and new exit numbers going east to west:
Exit 17 at Macy Grove Road becomes Exit 221.
Exit 15 at Kernersville (N.C. 66) becomes Exit 222.
Exit 14 at South Main St. in Kernersville becomes Exit 224.
The new beltway interchange will be designated Exit 227.
Exit 10 at Linville Road becomes Exit 228.
Exit 8 (eastbound only) at U.S. 158 becomes Exit 230.
Exit 7 (Fifth Street westbound, Lowery Street westbound) becomes Exit 231.
Exit 6C at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive becomes Exit 232A.
Exit 6B at U.S. 52 North becomes Exit 232B.
Exit 6A at U.S. 52 South becomes Exit 232C.
Exit 5D to Main Street becomes Exit 233A.
Exit 5C at Cherry and Marshall streets, when open, becomes Exit 233B.
Exit 5B (Broad Street) was permanently closed.
Exit 5A at Peters Creek Parkway becomes Exit 234A
Exit 4B at West First Street becomes Exit 234B.
Exit 4A (westbound) and 4 (eastbound) at Cloverdale Avenue become Exit 234C.
Exit 3C (westbound) to N. Stratford Road becomes Exit 235A.
Exit 3B (westbound) to S. Stratford Road becomes Exit 235B.
Exit 3B (eastbound) to Stratford Road becomes Exit 235.
Exit 3A to Knollwood Street becomes exit 236.
Exit 2B to N. Silas Creek Parkway becomes Exit 237A.
Exit 2A to S. Silas Creek Parkway becomes Exit 237B.
Exit 1 westbound from U.S. 421 to I-40 becomes Exit 238. The exit from U.S. 421 eastbound to I-40 is already marked Exit 238.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.