Angela Hairston, superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has named a new deputy superintendent and a chief financial officer for the school district.
Tricia McManus was hired as deputy superintendent and Andrea Gillus was named the new chief financial officer. McManus’s start date has not been determined, but Gillus will start her new job on Monday.
McManus will replace Kenneth Simington, who moved from the deputy superintendent’s job to serve as interim superintendent this year before retiring Aug. 31. She comes from the Hillsborough County Schools in Florida, where she has worked as assistant superintendent for Leadership and Professional Development, and School Transformation since 2016.
She previously was a director and executive director of that district’s Leadership Development for five years. She has held a variety of roles within that district — elementary teacher, resource teacher, elementary assistant principal and then principal.
McManus has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida and a master’s of arts in educational leadership from the University of South Florida.
Her salary, pending approval of pre-employment and based on the district’s salary schedule, will be $143,910 a year.
Gillus will replace Kim Slusher, who resigned earlier this year. Most recently, Gillus was the executive director of Budget Development and Operations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Prior to that, she spent five years working as a consultant for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
She was also the director of Budget Development and Operations for the same district. Her earlier career includes jobs as an accounting manager, assistant controller, consultant and senior audit associate for private industry in New York.
Gillus has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hampton University. Her salary will be $127,920 a year.
