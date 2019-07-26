Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and officials of Piedmont International University announced on Friday their collaboration in creating the curriculum for the university’s new criminal-justice degree program.
Piedmont International President Charles Petitt said the university, located in Winston-Salem, hopes to enroll 25 to 30 students in the new four-year Bachelor of Arts program this fall.
What’s different about this program, officials said Friday, is that students will be learning with the help of law-enforcement professionals, both in the classroom and in the field.
Petitt said a lot of the learning will be taking place at the sheriff’s office, where the news conference was held in a big conference room.
“We are sitting in a beautiful classroom, and they have a beautiful computer lab,” Petitt said. “Some of this training is going to unfold right here, in these classrooms. It is going to be the institution and law enforcement together.”
Sandeep Gopalan, the executive vice president of Piedmont International, said the new program could do much to heal divisions between minorities and police. The new curriculum will include what the sheriff’s office calls “cutting-edge social issues”: human rights, race relations and immigration. And it will train students how to defuse situations in which they might otherwise have used force.
The curriculum will give students a “broad overview of the criminal-justice system,” the sheriff’s office said, including legislation, law enforcement, courts, corrections, national security and terrorism.
It also will train officers to deal with new technological threats emerging in the digital world.
“We have a huge portion of our population who are digital have-nots: People who do not know how to protect themselves against technology or use technology to their advantage,” Gopalan said.
Kimbrough said he cried when he found out that he could embark on the new program.
“This is an accredited curriculum,” he said. “Every step of the way, they consulted with us. We started narrowing it down to what was relevant and what would equip a 21st-century professional law-enforcement person to go into a diverse world. When we started this curriculum, we wanted it to be relevant and affordable.”
Part of the affordability element was also announced Friday: The university said it would give students enrolling in the program this fall $500 to help offset education expenses.
According to Piedmont’s website, tuition for 2019-20 academic year for a full-time undergraduate student is $5,250, plus assorted other fees.
Petitt said Piedmont International has about 1,000 students and a diverse student population that is 18% African American.
The faith-based university describes itself in its catalog as an independent Baptist institution with no affiliation with any particular group. Although the university requires students to profess agreement with its statement of faith, that’s going to change starting this fall for students in programs like this one, Petitt said.
“They won’t all have to ... believe exactly what the school does, but they will have to understand and respect what we believe and teach, including a biblical worldview that weaves through most of the curriculum,” Petitt said.
Kimbrough talked a lot about faith Friday, expressing his belief that the meeting with Petitt that led to the development of the program was the result of faith: “This was beyond Bobby. This was not flesh and blood. This was beyond me.”
After the announcement, Kimbrough said that what the sheriff’s office will be providing to the program will be “sweat equity,” with officers who have years of law-enforcement experience being mentors and providing instruction and guidance.
Kimbrough brought a who’s who cast of sheriffs from nearby and elsewhere in North Carolina to endorse his move, including some newly elected urban sheriffs who came into office at the same time as Kimbrough in 2018: Danny Rogers of Guilford County and Garry McFadden of Mecklenburg County.
Also endorsing the new program was Sheriff Ricky Oliver of Yadkin County. And Sheriff James Clemmons, the president of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, called the program “an awesome opportunity for North Carolina.” Sending long-distance support were Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons and Kernersville Police Chief Tim Summers.
Also offering support were Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines; Mark Owens, the president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce; and Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts, speaking for Commissioner Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.