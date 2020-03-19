There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, bringing the county total to four, according to the Forsyth County Public Health Department.

The health department announced the two new cases in a news release Thursday. It's not clear where the two cases originated from.

The additional Forsyth County cases bring the total number in the Triad to seven. While the official state total sits at 97, there are at least 117 known cases in North Carolina, according to various county health departments.

Forsyth County Director of Public Health Joshua Swift will hold a briefing today at 2 p.m.

