Forsyth County continued to see smaller increases in its number of COVID-19 cases even as the state experienced another sizable uptick in cases and deaths over the weekend.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health said the county had 130 cases as of 11:30 a.m.Monday.
Of those Forsyth cases, 96 individuals have recovered and the death count remains at five. That signifies there are 29 individuals with an active coronavirus cases.
Statewide, there were 6,764 cases as of Monday morning, up from 6,493 on Sunday.
There have been 179 deaths, up from 172 on Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, pointed out that in less than a month in North Carolina, COVID-19 related deaths exceeded the 167 flu-related deaths that occurred since that season began Oct. 1.
There are 373 North Carolinians hospitalized.
Guilford County's Health Department reported 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as of noon Sunday.
The pandemic may be slowing enough from a public-health standpoint to begin consideration of how to re-open the state’s economy, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.
However, Cooper stressed it may be weeks before any re-opening initiative can begin. His statewide stay-at-home executive order expires April 29.
Cooper has said North Carolina will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people who have come into contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
“It’s important to keep a statewide floor ... and important for local governments to have flexibility to do more with their restrictions if they need to,” Cooper said. “We’re leaving open the idea of looking at opening regions of our state, but we’re not at that point yet."
It is almost impossible to look at it county-by-county because of commuting patterns for work, recreation and visiting family, Cooper said.
He said he understands people are anxious to know which stay-at-home orders they can ease first and when it’s going to happen.
A small but increasingly vocal group of North Carolinians wants to re-open the state economy sooner rather than later.
They question why parts of the state with limited cases and few deaths should be subject to the same restrictions as Mecklenburg County and the other four urban areas where 37.5% of the state’s 6,764 cases have been identified.
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th, and N.C. Sen. Vicki Sawyer, R-Iredell, say they plan to attend a Reopen NC protest today in Raleigh.
Several state Republican legislators, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth, have called for Cooper to accelerate the easing of stay-at-home restrictions even with the recent statewide uptick in cases.
“There’s no perfect sequence or timing,” Cooper said. “But there is health guidance, business guidance and common sense. We will put these together with testing, tracing and trends to make those decisions and get more people back to work."
Cohen said Monday that "as we think about a reopening strategy, increasing our testing strategy is something that is really important." That includes sample collections and then testing them, she said.
"We also want to diversify the types of tests we're doing," a mixture of tests that are sent off and take one to three days to get results, and the rapid tests.
Cohen cautioned that rapid tests "have more supply chain issues." There also remains a shortage of not only test swabs, but also personal protection equipment for medical personnel.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess.
Ohl also said he would recommend that most people stay home until mid-May.
Ohl said it will be “a graduated, controlled process” for relaxing the restrictions in which some businesses will open before others. One example might be permitting dining at restaurants with 6 feet of separation still in force.
Winston-Salem’s stay-at-home restrictions have been extended to May 7.
Forsyth County’s separate but similar coronavirus order expired Thursday, but the county is now under the state stay-home order. Clemmons, Kernersville, Tobaccoville and Walkertown are following the statewide guidelines.
