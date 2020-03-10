GREENSBORO — Developer Roy Carroll said Tuesday that his company will build a 12-story hotel on North Eugene Street near Bellemeade Street at his downtown project Carroll South of Ballpark.
The hotel will be twice as tall as the six-story Aloft hotel that the company had earlier planned for the spot and will carry the AC by Marriott brand.
Carroll said in a Twitter announcement that the hotel will complement his Hyatt Place hotel across North Eugene from the new hotel.
The new AC hotel will have more than 130 rooms, meeting spaces and a bar that overlooks North Eugene and the downtown skyline, Carroll said in a news release accompanying his tweet.
“The Aloft concept was to be six stories in height,” Carroll said in the news release, “but I want the top stories to be able to see the mountains in Virginia over Project Slugger on a clear day, so we are increasing the hotel height.”
Project Slugger is a 110,000-square-foot office building under construction by Front Street Capital across Bellemeade on the property of First National Bank Field, where the Greensboro Grasshoppers play. The Tuggle Duggins law firm will be the building’s anchor tenant.
Carroll said his company will own nearly 240 hotel rooms, “which will enable us to accommodate larger groups in our downtown.”
Carroll said construction will begin before the end of 2020.
Carroll announced his plans for Carroll South of Ballpark in May of 2019. He said he hoped the project would include apartments and an office tower in addition to the hotel.
Crucial to Carroll’s plans and Project Slugger is a planned $22 million city-built parking deck.
It will be the centerpiece of Carroll’s $140 million project for the block along Eugene Street between Bellemeade and Friendly Avenue.
Last summer, Carroll wrapped up construction on his Carroll Bellemeade project east of the ballpark, with the Hyatt Place and 289 apartments.
Carroll said when he announced Carroll South of Ballpark that his project would help add to a hotel construction boom planned for downtown in the coming years, providing more space for groups that want to meet downtown.
“We’re not Koury Center (the state’s largest conference center). Koury Center does a great job. We’re not going to try to compete with them,” Carroll said at the time.
Carroll owns Greensboro-based The Carroll Cos., which was founded in Greensboro more than 30 years ago. It specializes in land development, construction, multifamily ownership and management, among other enterprises. The company said in the news release that it has a total estimated value of more than $2.5 billion.
