The owners of Earl’s restaurant and bar have plans to open another bar in Winston-Salem.
Herbie Gimmel, Joel Ornstein and Wade Robinson are renovating the interior of the red brick building at the corner of Burke and Fourth streets for a cocktail bar with a speakeasy theme.
“A local, West End neighborhood bar,” Robinson said.
The project will be called Joyner’s, after Joyner’s grocery store, which moved into the building not long after it was completed.
The structure, constructed in 1890, is known as the Flat Iron building, according to Forsyth County tax records. It is one of the oldest buildings in the West End Historic District. In addition to the grocery store, the building has housed a variety of businesses, including a clothing store, and most recently a frame shop and art gallery.
According to Forsyth County Register of Deeds documents, Flatiron Building Winston LLC of Manhasset, N.Y., bought property at 854 W. Fourth St. from Mutat LLC of Raleigh in December 2018.
The building has three floors. Joyner’s will be on the second floor, which is at street level. Sophisticated Florals by Stephanie is currently in a portion of the lower level on Burke Street, and Sally Gupton Photography is on the third floor on Fourth Street.
Robinson, who has a design background in historic preservation, said that Ornstein is the owner of the building.
“We are all in love with this building,” he said of the business partners.
Their goal, he said, is to preserve it and make it as beautiful as it was in its early years.
He said they plan to take out the walls that have been added in recent years and return the interior to brick walls with plaster over them.
“We’re not doing anything to the outside,” Robinson said.
He said that because Ornstein bought the building they didn’t want to miss the opportunity to make something great for the neighborhood.
He said the area already has restaurants such as Bernardin’s, the Old Fourth Street Filling Station and Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro.
“If you were going out on a date for your first time or with your wife or husband for your anniversary, we want you to be able to stop in here before you have dinner and maybe even after you have dinner, get a really good drink and then go to the neighborhood’s great restaurants,” Robinson said.
Interior cosmetics work started this week and the business partners hope to open Oct. 31 on Halloween.
Robinson said they will start with the bar and eventually, if things work out, add a restaurant.