Raleigh developers have secured 5 acres near BB&T Ballpark for a 277-unit apartment complex that will go before the Winston-Salem City Council for approval on Oct. 7.
OnBroad LLC and CCC Ballpark Apartments LLC, both operating from the office of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, paid about $3.65 million to buy the 5 acres from Brookstown Development Partners LLC on Sept. 23.
The site is bounded by Broad, First and Second streets and crossed by Brookstown Avenue. It stands across the road from the Bee Safe structure that's now rising on the corner of First and Broad. The seller of the 5-acre site is Brookstown Development Partners LLC, the company of ballpark developer Billy Prim.
The original site plan called for a grocery store to anchor one corner of the property, but the revised site plan, awaiting approval by the City Council, scraps the grocery store in favor of the apartments and a 400-space parking deck.
The parking deck would be in the approximate center of the site, with apartment blocks to the north and the south. The apartments on the south would surround a courtyard with a swimming pool. A courtyard off Broad Street on the east side of the site would separate the two apartment blocks, which would both join to the parking deck in the middle of the site.
The plans would leave room for a small city park on the north side of the property. The complex would look similar to other upscale apartments that have been built in the area, and have a clubhouse and fitness center included.
According to plans presented at the planning board on Sept. 12, the apartment complex would be called The Easley.
One aspect of the plan bound to draw discussion would be the closure of Brookstown Avenue, which generally follows the route of an 18th-century road that connected Old Salem with the northwestern parts of Forsyth County. Planning documents say the road has been called various names over the years, including Baumgarten Weg, Fries Old Plank Road and New Shallowford Road.
The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation has weighed in favor of the closure of Brookstown Avenue at the site. The transportation officials say the street already has low traffic volumes, and that the lack of traffic signals where Brookstown crosses Broad and Second streets puts drivers at risk.
Also, Brookstown crosses Broad at an angle, making the crossing more difficult for some turns.
The site plan for the apartments shows entry to the parking deck off Second Street as it proceeds north from the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and First Street.
Because of that entry location, the developer will be required to add a new right-turn lane on that section of Second Street going north, since so much traffic uses that route to get downtown.
Traffic studies show the new complex won't hinder traffic flow on the streets in and around the apartments.
Plans show the site developed with four- and five story apartment buildings, varying according to the lay of the land. The developed part of the property would occupy about 540,000 square feet of space.
The developers held a drop-in meeting for people in the neighborhood on Aug. 28, with 18 people showing up and five of them signing petitions of support for the project.
A consulting architect is telling the city that people attending the meeting were overall supportive of the project, although some people voiced worries about the closure of Brookstown Avenue and the resulting loss of that road as a bicycle route.
Developers said they will provide the area with wider sidewalks and a path through the proposed public park space.
Both planners and residents noted that the site has no retail or restaurant uses proposed. Planners say that as the rest of the undeveloped property around the ballpark develops, it should include some non-residential uses. One person at the drop-in meeting said the area still needs a grocery store.
