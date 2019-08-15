Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods Inc. has hired Latoya Robinson of Winston-Salem as its new executive director, the nonprofit organization said Thursday in a news release.
Robinson is replacing Paula McCoy, who announced her retirement earlier this year, the organization said. McCoy, who has served as executive director since 2014, will stay on for a short time to assist Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods during its transition to Robinson’s leadership.
“I look forward to working with the NBN board of directors and expert staff members of NBN to fulfill our vision to create and support safe, just and self-determined neighborhoods,” Robinson said in a statement. “My main goal as I transition into this role is to listen and gain a full understanding of NBN and the needs of the communities it serves.”
NBN is a community organization that provides support and guidance to neighborhood leaders and grassroots organizations in Winston-Salem.
Robinson founded and served as the executive director for the SAVED Foundation Inc. in Greensboro since 2010. The foundation helps provide therapeutic services to children and families who have experienced trauma in their lives, according to its website.
A native of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Robinson graduated from St. Croix Educational Complex High School in 2002, according to the foundation’s website. She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2006. Robinson also received a master’s degree in counseling studies from Capella University.
A committee of NBN board members selected Robinson from nearly 100 applicants, the organization said.
Alvin Atkinson, the board’s and committee’s chairman, said that Robinson was the top candidate.
“She brings a wealth of experience from starting and leading a successful nonprofit organization,” Atkinson said.
“Her passion for making the voices of marginalized individuals and communities heard was evident from the moment we met her.”