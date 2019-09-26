Nearly 40 people gathered for a town hall meeting at Parkway United Church of Christ Thursday night to hear strategies to ensure that 21 Democrats in the N.C. Senate will vote to support Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the proposed $24.8 billion state budget.
The N.C. Senate will consider overriding Cooper’s veto at some point after it reconvenes Monday, state Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, told the audience.
“It’s going to happen, but I don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Lowe said.
Lowe and five other speakers said they support a budget that would provide money for significant pay raises for teachers, and more money for teacher assistants and textbooks for students. They said that the Republican-sponsored budget doesn’t adequately fund public schools throughout North Carolina.
On Sept. 11, the N.C. House voted 55-15 along party lines to override Cooper’s veto of the spending plan with 40 Democrats missing.
The House has a 65-55 Republican majority, and the Senate has 29 Republicans and 21 Democrats.
A two-thirds majority of the senators present is required to override the veto, said Gerrick Brenner, the executive director of the left-leaning Progress NC Action. Brenner said that 19 Democratic senators have publicly promised to support the governor’s veto.
Cooper vetoed the Republican proposed budget on June 28 because he said it values corporate tax cuts over adequately funded public schools. Cooper also said that proposed budget failed to expand Medicare coverage to about 634,000 state residents.
Lowe and Brenner encouraged the attendees to contact senators and urged them support Cooper’s veto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.